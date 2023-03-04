Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 58.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,812 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.24% of Generac worth $26,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Generac by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at about $441,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on Generac from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.64.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $126.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $329.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.76.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

