Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 359,226 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,226 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $32,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,056,000. State Street Corp grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% in the second quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 493,043 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter worth $16,165,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 365.6% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 250,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $67.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSA. Robert W. Baird cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,657.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $790,555.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,086,351 shares in the company, valued at $150,255,126.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,657.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.