Federated Hermes Inc. Makes New Investment in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 757,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLY. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,724,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,761,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,562,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,860,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE WLY opened at $45.06 on Friday. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $56.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.04.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 79.43%.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.