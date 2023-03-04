Federated Hermes Inc. Has $31.24 Million Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,645,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 522,439 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $31,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Green Dot by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,009,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,128,000 after buying an additional 349,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,918,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 202,042 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,842,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,641,000 after purchasing an additional 302,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 19.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,679,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,869,000 after purchasing an additional 276,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Green Dot Stock Up 0.5 %

Green Dot stock opened at $19.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.72. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Green Dot Company Profile

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Green Dot to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Green Dot to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

(Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company. engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services,Business to Business Services and Money Movement Services The company was founded by Steven W.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.