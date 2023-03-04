Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,681 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Raymond James worth $30,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 222.5% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James Stock Up 1.3 %

Raymond James stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $84.86 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. Raymond James’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,505.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $397,815.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,505.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,848 shares of company stock worth $3,782,395 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.86.

About Raymond James

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.