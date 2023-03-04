Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.20% of Jacobs Solutions worth $27,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,970,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,302,000 after buying an additional 723,356 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after buying an additional 383,433 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,090,806.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,832 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,175. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $123.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.90. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

J has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

