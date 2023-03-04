Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 19,406 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $25,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of IQV opened at $220.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $254.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup downgraded IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,128.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.