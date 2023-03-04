Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,687 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.18% of ANSYS worth $34,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.4% in the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $310.37 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $328.94. The stock has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.26 and a 200 day moving average of $247.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.