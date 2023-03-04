Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 206,430 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 859,756 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,430 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of Mercury Systems worth $34,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $353,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 62,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 20,601 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 769,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 194.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 59,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 39,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $255,973.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,440,294.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $25,880.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mercury Systems Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRCY. StockNews.com raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of MRCY opened at $53.62 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.48 and a 12 month high of $72.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

