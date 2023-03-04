Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.58-1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.55 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.15-$2.40 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Federal Signal stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.94. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Several research firms recently commented on FSS. StockNews.com cut shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti lowered shares of Federal Signal from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Signal

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2,574.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 187,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Federal Signal by 11.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,651,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,726,000 after purchasing an additional 164,621 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $118,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 5.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,397 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

