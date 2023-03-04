Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) PT Lowered to $13.00

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com lowered Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The stock has a market cap of $592.85 million, a PE ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 150.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,060,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 17.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,482,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,121,000 after acquiring an additional 522,563 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $5,187,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 3,118.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 379,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 367,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.