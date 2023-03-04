Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 2,116 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.20, for a total value of $277,619.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,309,859.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Fariborz Assaderaghi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,026 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.18, for a total value of $132,538.68.

On Friday, December 16th, Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $102,510.00.

SiTime Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:SITM opened at $134.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 130.13 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a 52 week low of $73.10 and a 52 week high of $270.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

A number of brokerages recently commented on SITM. Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SiTime currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SiTime by 87.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of SiTime by 94.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 191.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in SiTime by 2,115.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 22,315 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Featured Stories

