FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) CEO Sells $1,238,730.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,268.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total transaction of $1,266,660.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

FDS opened at $421.20 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $345.92 and a 1 year high of $474.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $418.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.84.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.39. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $504.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.88 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American National Bank purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $450.14.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.