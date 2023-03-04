F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 259 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $145.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $217.41.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $700.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.59 million. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $250,434,000 after purchasing an additional 95,708 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $241,996,000 after purchasing an additional 442,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 0.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,264,562 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,529,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on F5 from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on F5 from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.21.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

