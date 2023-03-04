Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.38

Evgen Pharma plc (LON:EVG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.38 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Evgen Pharma shares last traded at GBX 4.10 ($0.05), with a volume of 640,293 shares changing hands.

Evgen Pharma Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.86 million, a PE ratio of -395.00 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.38.

About Evgen Pharma

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the development of sulforaphane-based medicines for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. It develops its products using Sulforadex, a sulforaphane stabilization technology. The company's lead product is SFX-01, that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of haematological malignancies and analogues.

