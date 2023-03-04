Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 23rd

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.
Evertz Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %
TSE:ET opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72. The stock has a market cap of C$898.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.
Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8894231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Evertz Technologies
Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.
