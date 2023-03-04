Evertz Technologies Limited (ET) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 23rd

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

Evertz Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

TSE:ET opened at C$11.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.72. The stock has a market cap of C$898.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.73. Evertz Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$10.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. Evertz Technologies had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of C$113.25 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evertz Technologies will post 0.8894231 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday.

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

