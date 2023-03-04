Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 1,934 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. VPR Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. VPR Management LLC now owns 3,302,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,865,000 after buying an additional 250,900 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,422,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,780,000 after buying an additional 603,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 75,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 42,894 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

