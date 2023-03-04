Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 600 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $264.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $277.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.18.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

