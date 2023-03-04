Evergreen Capital Management LLC Purchases 591 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 374.4% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 46.3% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 5,786 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 14.7% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 3,560 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2,607.8% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 54,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,558,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 22.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 796,909 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $183,880,000 after purchasing an additional 146,701 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $269.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.69. The company has a market cap of $196.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock worth $2,177,681. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

