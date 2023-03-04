Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 935 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 6,136 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 77,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 310.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 194,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,369 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.98. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

