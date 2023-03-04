Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,595,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,949,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,880,000 after acquiring an additional 323,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,091,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,385,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 16.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,927,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 404,708 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.89 and a 52-week high of $28.46.

Bloomin’ Brands Increases Dividend

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.75% and a net margin of 2.31%. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLMN. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Insider Activity at Bloomin’ Brands

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

