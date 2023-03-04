Evergreen Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 146.7% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Novartis by 42.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 327.7% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Performance

NYSE:NVS opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.52. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $74.09 and a 1-year high of $94.26.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 68.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.63.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

