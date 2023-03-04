Evergreen Capital Management LLC Buys 8,282 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,345 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 48,598,246 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,818,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344,285 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Intel by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,505,367 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,178,619,000 after acquiring an additional 628,215 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 26,389,039 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $987,214,000 after buying an additional 485,720 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 11.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,573,139 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $881,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,555 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 6.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,354,790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,107,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,635 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $26.40 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Intel had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.28.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.