Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. 6.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $62.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 27.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($61.70) to €65.00 ($69.15) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($58.40) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

