Evergreen Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,841 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. East Coast Asset Management LLC. now owns 9,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 398,030 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $77,544,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,011,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.9 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $206.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.75.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Articles

