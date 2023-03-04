Evergreen Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,993 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. American National Bank boosted its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $196.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $202.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.88.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

