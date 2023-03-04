Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,100 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the January 31st total of 346,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $382.77. The stock had a trading volume of 195,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,828. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $358.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $12.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.29 by $2.92. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everest Re Group will post 46.03 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

RE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $408.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,727.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everest Re Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Stories

