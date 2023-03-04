Euler Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $76.35 Million (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One Euler token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.69 or 0.00034394 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euler has a total market cap of $76.35 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Euler has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $94.88 or 0.00424262 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,413.48 or 0.28677333 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official website is www.euler.finance. The official message board for Euler is blog.euler.finance.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars.

