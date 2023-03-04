Euler Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Euler token can currently be purchased for about $7.78 or 0.00034859 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Euler has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Euler has a market capitalization of $77.31 million and $1.51 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Euler alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00422594 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,383.72 or 0.28564585 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Euler Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Euler

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Euler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Euler and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.