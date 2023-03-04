Euler Price Hits $7.81 on Top Exchanges (EUL)

Euler (EUL) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 4th. Euler has a total market capitalization of $77.55 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Euler token can currently be purchased for $7.81 or 0.00035133 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Euler has traded 13.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Euler

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euler should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

