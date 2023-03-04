Ethic Inc. Trims Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ethic Inc. decreased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after acquiring an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 319.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $281,635,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,019,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the third quarter valued at about $112,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.67. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.94 and a twelve month high of $81.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Edward Jones raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.07.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

