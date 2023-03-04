Ethic Inc. Sells 8,626 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Ethic Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 8,626 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.17) to GBX 95 ($1.15) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.71.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

