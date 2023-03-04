Ethic Inc. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 338.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 37,354 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,308 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,641,000 after acquiring an additional 375,900 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 35,275 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.24.

Shares of COP opened at $108.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.05.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The company had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.06%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Articles

