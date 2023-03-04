Ethic Inc. Purchases 61 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 65,303 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,802,000 after buying an additional 14,025 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 8,420 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.1% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,176 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 82.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $316.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $314.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $410.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $383.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.97.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.