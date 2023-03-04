Ethic Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Ethic Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,113 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in ING Groep by 17.8% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 45,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 6,946 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $947,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 100.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 9.9% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 33,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 85.6% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 65,068 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

ING has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

NYSE ING opened at $14.32 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $14.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. ING Groep’s payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

