Ethic Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,373 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Lear by 39.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Lear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Lear by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Lear in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $149.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.38.

Insider Activity

Lear Trading Up 1.7 %

In other news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total transaction of $37,764.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 267 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.44, for a total value of $37,764.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,569,593 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.26. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

