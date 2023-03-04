Ethic Inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,590 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,844,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,395,000 after buying an additional 155,997 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wipro by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 23,582 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Wipro by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,660,329 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $83,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,086 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

NYSE:WIT opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

