Ethic Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,445 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,072,606 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $951,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,525,128 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $767,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,693,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $242,726,000 after purchasing an additional 80,446 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,848,995 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $159,650,000 after buying an additional 143,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 30.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,507,038 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $153,758,000 after buying an additional 1,298,729 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.27.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BEN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.24 and a 1-year high of $34.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.03). Franklin Resources had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.22%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Resources

In other news, EVP Alok Sethi sold 29,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $917,248.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,383.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

