Ethic Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after buying an additional 101,128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,977,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,286,000 after buying an additional 87,291 shares in the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.40, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $122,418.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,962 shares of company stock valued at $12,424,639 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.89.

ANET stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $145.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.