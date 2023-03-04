Ethic Inc. Acquires 1,262 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,574 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of VMware by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,210,001 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $251,653,000 after buying an additional 1,424,875 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of VMware by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,032,926 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $3,195,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,633 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 16.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,819,565 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $663,314,000 after acquiring an additional 836,024 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth approximately $93,475,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,786,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VMware Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:VMW opened at $118.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $132.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

VMware Profile

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Featured Articles

