ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 26,875 Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,875 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at about $116,000. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Shoals Technologies Group Stock Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $25.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.86. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 2.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $37.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.03.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $12,123,421.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $330,317.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,297,694.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dean Solon sold 564,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $12,123,421.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,341,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 631,854 shares of company stock valued at $13,924,623. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.