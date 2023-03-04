ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 11,408 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Roblox from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Roblox Trading Up 5.5 %

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.55. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985 over the last ninety days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

