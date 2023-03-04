ETF Managers Group LLC Purchases 4,467 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.55 and a 52-week high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,780.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Anjali Sud sold 8,873 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $727,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $498,478. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,938 shares of company stock worth $12,966,626. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

