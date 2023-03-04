ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,010 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $210.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.65. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $211.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

