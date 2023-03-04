ETF Managers Group LLC Has $777,000 Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

ETF Managers Group LLC cut its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,710,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,352,166 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC owned about 3.76% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 469,669 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares in the last quarter. 18.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.0 %

CRBP stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $18.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

