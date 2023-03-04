ETF Managers Group LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

ETF Managers Group LLC decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,046 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,058,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $116.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of -51.64, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $162.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

