ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stake in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVZ opened at $4.31 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

