ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 39,000.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $130.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $189.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.24.

BNTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BioNTech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.69.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

