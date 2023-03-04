ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 24,912 Shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Nano Dimension were worth $789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NNDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano Dimension by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 158,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 16,594 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,097,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 678,505 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 480,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 29,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nano Dimension by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,139,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after buying an additional 329,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Stock Performance

NNDM stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. Nano Dimension Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $3.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Nano Dimension Profile

Nano Dimension ( NASDAQ:NNDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 766.46%.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. The company's flagship product is DragonFly IV system that serves cross-industry High-Performance-Electronic-Devices' fabrication needs by depositing proprietary conductive and dielectric substances, as well as integrates in-situ capacitors, antennas, coils, transformers, and electromechanical components.

