Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Trims Position in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMS. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in GMS by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GMS by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 404,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in GMS by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,336,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,526,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 811,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,121,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 96.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Shares of GMS opened at $61.76 on Friday. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 2,376 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total transaction of $131,915.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 996 shares in the company, valued at $55,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $325,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

